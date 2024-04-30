Blanket Jackson Is All Grown Up Now

The sudden death of Michael Jackson, rightfully known as the King of Pop, on June 25, 2009, was devastating to his fans across the globe. His untimely passing not only brought sadness to those who loved his music, but it was incredibly heartbreaking to his then-three young children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) Jackson.

Michael shared his two eldest children, Prince and Paris, with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, while his youngest son, Bigi, was born via surrogate. Despite this, all three siblings have always been super close. They have all had their fair share of the spotlight since they were born, and to this day, they continue to honor their father's music legacy as young adults.

However, Bigi is famously known for leading a much more normal and secluded life than his two siblings. Prince is active on social media and has his own YouTube channel. Paris is a singer and a model who regularly makes red carpet appearances. Despite living a life away from the spotlight, it's hard for Bigi to escape just how eerie his resemblance to his late father is today. Although M.J. fans may forever remember Bigi as Blanket (we'll dive in on his name change) and the heart-rending small child clutching a doll that resembled his late father during his memorial, Bigi is all grown up now.