The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together noted journalists and celebs for some light-hearted political ribbing, often at the president's expense. This year was no exception, with host Colin Jost leading the way in taking jabs at both President Biden and rival Donald Trump. Biden joined in on the fun, making a sly "stormy weather" joke and proudly saying, "My vice president actually endorses me!" (per CNN) But the event has also become famous for the fashion as much as the roasting. Once considered a "nerd prom," as The New York Times put it, the dinner is an opportunity for guests to show off their best designer wear.

Almost everyone came through. Scarlett Johansson was dazzling in a white Armani column gown with scarf, and Fran Drescher's white brocade suit was equally stunning. Basic black perfectly suited celebs like Rosario Dawson, Rachel Brosnahan, and Keri Russell, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Ringwald, Abby Philip, and Joely Fisher chose bold and beautiful colors. They can't all be winners, however, and a few attendees arrived in outfits that were too daring, too dull, or just too bad. Here are the ones who stood out from the rest.