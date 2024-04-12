Kimberly Guilfoyle Butchers 2024's Rosette Trend & We're So Embarrassed For Her
One of the most unfortunate truths in fashion is that we can't all pull off every trend. And, from the looks of it, Kimberly Guilfoyle, TV personality and fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., is learning this the hard way. On April 11, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing with father-in-law-to-be and presidential hopeful Donald Trump. While she had a political statement to make with her post, it was overshadowed by her strange ensemble. In the caption, Guilfoyle called Donald's potential re-election the "one solution to fixing the Biden-caused disasters." Yet, we're hoping she also finds a solution to fixing all the rosette-caused disasters, and she should start with this outfit.
From all the trendy rosette looks at the 2023 Oscars to the unfortunate oversized flower on Leah Turner's denim dress at the 2024 CMT Awards, the past few years have seen outfits adorned with fabric flowers blow up. And this is one look that can flop just as easily as it can look chic and fashion-forward. Guilfoyle has clearly been inspired by the many iterations of this trend we've seen on red carpets, but she overdid the look.
Kimberly Guilfoyle use of the rosette trend distracts from her message
In the image Kimberly Guilfoyle posted to Instagram, she's wearing a 'fit featuring not one, but many rosettes. Standing alongside Donald Trump who's sporting a classic navy blue suit, red tie, and crisp white shirt, Guilfoyle dons a black minidress with big fabric flowers covering the hem. The size of these rosettes on a dress that shows quite a bit of skin is overwhelming. But, she made matters worse by accessorizing with yet another rosette courtesy of a skinny, black choker featuring an oversized fabric rose.
Guilfoyle is clearly someone who enjoys fashion and likes to experiment with trends. That said, this ensemble is an example of how easy it is to overdo a trend and end up with a look that overwhelms the person wearing it. We can't even focus on Guilfoyle in this ensemble. We would've loved to see her lose the choker, pull her hair back into a ponytail, add a bit more fabric to the hemline of her dress, and shrink those rosettes down to about half their size. Hey — we've all tried out a trend that simply didn't work before. Yet, as it stands, this look is definitely distracting from the message she's trying to send with her post. We recommend that she uses all trends in moderation moving forward if she plans on helping her future father-in-law out on the 2024 presidential campaign trail.