Kimberly Guilfoyle Butchers 2024's Rosette Trend & We're So Embarrassed For Her

One of the most unfortunate truths in fashion is that we can't all pull off every trend. And, from the looks of it, Kimberly Guilfoyle, TV personality and fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., is learning this the hard way. On April 11, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing with father-in-law-to-be and presidential hopeful Donald Trump. While she had a political statement to make with her post, it was overshadowed by her strange ensemble. In the caption, Guilfoyle called Donald's potential re-election the "one solution to fixing the Biden-caused disasters." Yet, we're hoping she also finds a solution to fixing all the rosette-caused disasters, and she should start with this outfit.

From all the trendy rosette looks at the 2023 Oscars to the unfortunate oversized flower on Leah Turner's denim dress at the 2024 CMT Awards, the past few years have seen outfits adorned with fabric flowers blow up. And this is one look that can flop just as easily as it can look chic and fashion-forward. Guilfoyle has clearly been inspired by the many iterations of this trend we've seen on red carpets, but she overdid the look.