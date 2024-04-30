Melania Trump Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos After Rumored Plastic Surgery

One can't talk about Melania Trump's stunning transformation without asking the inevitable question — has Donald Trump's wife had any work done? Hailing from Slovenia, the former model looked vastly different before her time in the spotlight, so it's not a surprise that the public is curious about the secrets behind Melania's beauty.

Given that Melania's early years were nothing like her lavish life today, online sleuths couldn't help but delve into the former FLOTUS' past, scouring for evidence that might shed light on any potential cosmetic enhancements. Their efforts unearthed throwback photos that immediately started circulating on social media, where Melania is almost unrecognizable compared to her present self.

Why does Melania Trump have an alien look?

Quite a bit of plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/dCg04iGIEP — Mynameis...Miro (@zg4ever) February 3, 2024

Despite consistently denying rumors of plastic surgery over the years, Melania's youthful photos paint a contrasting picture. Captured in 1987 as a newcomer in the modeling industry at just 17 years old, it's hard to tell it's indeed Melania posing. According to a Today report, the now-iconic photographs were taken by Stanje Jerko, a Slovenian photographer who first scouted Melania on the streets of Ljubljana. One doesn't need to look closely to notice a difference in Melania's appearance — she had a less pronounced upward eye shape, a wider and shorter nose, and a significantly smaller upper lip that moved when she smiled. As the aging process typically results in changes that go in the opposite direction, social media users had a field day pointing out the discrepancies.