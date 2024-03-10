Melania Trump's Early Years Were Nothing Like Her Life Today

Before she was the wife of a wealthy businessman and former president, former first lady Melania Trump was a shy, quiet girl growing up in a small industrial town in communist Yugoslavia. She lived in a humble, Soviet-era relic of an apartment, knit her own sweaters, diligently worked at school, and listened to pop music on cassette. At that time, the idea of becoming an internationally renowned public figure was a distant, lofty dream.

Nevertheless, according to Trump's childhood friends, the young girl kept her eyes locked on these visions of something greater than her tiny Yugoslavian town, which has a population under 5,000 today. "I think I can say Sevnica was too small for her," Trump's school friend Mirjana Jelancic told the Associated Press (via People). "Even as a child, she dreamed of moving."

Once the future first lady entered her teens, it was clear that her quiet nature didn't indicate a lack of ambition. On the contrary, the young woman once lauded in her hometown for her exceptional beauty had been planning her escape route all along.