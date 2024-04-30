A Look Back On Ivana Trump's Controversial Diet Plan

Ivana Trump's life was one that most people can only dream of. Following a successful athletic and modeling career, she gained fame from her marriage to Donald Trump (then a mere real estate mogul). Later, she became even more famous for her multimillion-dollar divorce settlement (who can forget her famous line in "The First Wives Club": "Don't get mad — get everything"?). Ivana proceeded to marry and divorce twice more, continuing to enjoy a luxurious NYC existence before her heartbreaking death in 2022 following a fall at her Upper East Side townhouse.

Though she could easily have done nothing but attend parties after her split from The Donald, Ivana was too active and business-minded for that. She was generous with her money, donating to charities such as Florida's Big Dog Rescue (Ivana was devoted to her Yorkshire Terrier, Tiger). She created fashion and jewelry lines called House of Ivana and Ivana Haute Couture, and dabbled in winemaking by launching Legends Wine, featuring four varietals from California. Her books on her life and marriage advice became instant bestsellers.

It seemed everything Ivana touched turned to gold ... almost. One of her ventures became infamous for both its price tag and for Ivana's let-them-eat-cake attitude toward the common folk she hoped to help. There's a reason the "Ivana diet" never caught on.