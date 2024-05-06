The Story Behind Oprah Winfrey's Most-Quoted TV Moment Ever

"The Oprah Winfrey Show" saw many iconic moments throughout its 25-season run, including the viral interview that Tom Cruise alleged he was set up for. However, Oprah's most expensive giveaway, in which she gifted a Pontiac G-6 Sedan to all 276 of her audience members, remains one of her most-quoted TV moments ever. You've likely seen this exact occasion immortalized in gifs and memes across the internet, as her enthusiastic shouts of "You get a car!" have long been parodied.

The episode originally aired on September 13, 2004, with the talk show host beginning the giveaway segment by gifting sedans to 11 hand-selected audience members. Afterward, she passed out jewelry-sized boxes to the remaining studio audience, explaining that one more random viewer would be the lucky winner of a Pontiac. When she finally allowed everyone to open their boxes, though, it was revealed that the entire crowd was actually receiving a brand-new ride.

"You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!" Winfrey shouted as the audience went wild. It's been decades since the joyful moment, but Oprah's iconic car giveaway continues to be a highlight of her career. "It delights me; it makes me so happy to see other people be happy and to be able to do that," Oprah told People. "That's one of the great joys of my life."