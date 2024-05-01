Inside Sarah Ferguson's Reported Feud With Prince Philip
Unfortunately, friction between in-laws can be a common life occurrence. Years before their rift, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, made a positive impression on her in-laws, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Ferguson and the queen had an easy camaraderie talking about their shared enthusiasm for horses while Philip and his daughter-in-law bonded over divergent topics like humor and aviation. After a career in the Royal Air Force, Philip obtained a private pilot's license. Less than a year after her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, Ferguson also got a pilot's license, giving her added insights into both Andrew's and Philip's experiences in the air. To further demonstrate her commitment to the skill, she earned an additional credential to fly helicopters.
Ferguson and Philip also formed a strong connection over the fact that they both married into Britain's royal family. With his decades of experience, Philip mentored Ferguson. "The Duke of Edinburgh used to say, 'Remember Sarah, you've got to be electable but never elected,'" Ferguson recalled on the "Life's a Beach" podcast. In addition to sage advice, Ferguson also learned to watch out for Prince Philip's terrifying moments. "If you asked a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment," the duchess added. "Then you lose all your confidence." Unfortunately for Ferguson, she experienced the full measure of Philip's ire when a 1992 paparazzi photo caused long-lasting damage to her relationship with her father-in-law.
Toe-kissing photos cause rift between Sarah Ferguson and Prince Philip
Despite its auspicious beginnings, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's marriage did not last. While they didn't officially divorce until 1996, the Duke and Duchess of York had already separated in 1992. Soon after their separation, paparazzi photos of Ferguson made front-page news in the British press. Unbeknownst to Ferguson and her then-boyfriend, John Bryan, they had been photographed during an affectionate moment. In particular, a photo of Bryan with his lips on Fergie's toes created a big brouhaha. To make matters worse, the duchess was vacationing with her in-laws at Balmoral when the photos hit newsstands.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were purportedly upset by this hit to the royal reputation, and Ferguson cut her trip short. Sadly, the duchess believed that if it weren't for the friction between her and the royal courtiers, the paparazzi wouldn't have been able to snap the pictures in the first place. Regardless, the damage was done.
Ferguson and Philip's relationship was said to sustain further injuries in 2010. Ferguson added to her drama with the royals when she told an undercover journalist that she'd connect them with Andrew for a bribe of £500,000. The duchess was dealing with financial problems, and she let her desperation for funds supersede her gut feeling that something didn't feel right about the encounter. This second mistake was reportedly the last straw for Philip, and it cemented his resolve to remain estranged from his daughter-in-law.
Princess Eugenie's wedding helped repair their relationship
Due to the purported feud between the Duchess of York and Prince Philip, Ferguson didn't spend time at Balmoral for 13 years. When she returned to the royal estate, the experience was described as uncomfortable. "[Philip] avoided her like the plague. I don't think they spoke a single word all week," Ferguson's friend informed Express in 2005. Philip reportedly tried to keep his and Ferguson's Balmoral visits from overlapping at all. If that plan didn't work, Ferguson was given instructions to not interact or dine with him.
Then, in October 2018, Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank, which helped thaw the frosty situation. Despite the upheaval between Ferguson and Philip, Eugenie shared a tight bond with her grandfather. In addition, Phillip's situation had changed over the years. He was 97 and no longer a working member of The Firm. Despite concerns of what a public interaction would look like, Philip acknowledged Ferguson and even smiled in her direction at the ceremony. As a practice run, Philip and his daughter-in-law had both attended Prince Harry's wedding months earlier.
After the ceremony, Eugenie and her new husband joined the royal family for a photo op. Surprisingly, Ferguson was standing next to a seated Philip in the picture. Some royal fans interpreted this positioning as an indication that Ferguson and Philip were on better terms once again. Although, others asserted that they were just positioned based on their connection to the bride.