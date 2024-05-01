Inside Sarah Ferguson's Reported Feud With Prince Philip

Despite its auspicious beginnings, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's marriage did not last. While they didn't officially divorce until 1996, the Duke and Duchess of York had already separated in 1992. Soon after their separation, paparazzi photos of Ferguson made front-page news in the British press. Unbeknownst to Ferguson and her then-boyfriend, John Bryan, they had been photographed during an affectionate moment. In particular, a photo of Bryan with his lips on Fergie's toes created a big brouhaha. To make matters worse, the duchess was vacationing with her in-laws at Balmoral when the photos hit newsstands.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were purportedly upset by this hit to the royal reputation, and Ferguson cut her trip short. Sadly, the duchess believed that if it weren't for the friction between her and the royal courtiers, the paparazzi wouldn't have been able to snap the pictures in the first place. Regardless, the damage was done.

Ferguson and Philip's relationship was said to sustain further injuries in 2010. Ferguson added to her drama with the royals when she told an undercover journalist that she'd connect them with Andrew for a bribe of £500,000. The duchess was dealing with financial problems, and she let her desperation for funds supersede her gut feeling that something didn't feel right about the encounter. This second mistake was reportedly the last straw for Philip, and it cemented his resolve to remain estranged from his daughter-in-law.