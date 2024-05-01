Why HGTV's Drew Scott And Linda Phan's Second Pregnancy Is So Special

In January 2024, HGTV's Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, took to Instagram to share some big family news: They're having another baby! "Round 2," the "Property Brothers" co-host wrote alongside a photo of their son tenderly holding Phan's baby bump. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company." He and Phan have been married since 2018 after meeting at an event during Toronto Fashion Week several years prior. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy and, in 2021, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Their son, Parker James, was born in 2022 via in vitro fertilization (or IVF). "We are super excited," Drew gushed to People just days after their big announcement. He also praised his wife for handling everything so well. "Linda is a rock star mom already," Drew said. "I love seeing [her] as a mom, and the idea of having a couple of kiddos running around is pretty cool." The soon-to-be dad of two then expressed his excitement for Parker's new role as a big brother.

Growing up with siblings himself — including a twin brother and his co-star on their hit show, Jonathan Scott — he thinks it'd be wonderful for Parker to have a younger sibling too. In another interview, Drew explained why his and Phan's second pregnancy is extra special this time around: As it turns out, the couple didn't expect to have another baby after facing some difficulties on their path to parenthood. Without another round of IVF, it seemed highly unlikely.