Why HGTV's Drew Scott And Linda Phan's Second Pregnancy Is So Special
In January 2024, HGTV's Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, took to Instagram to share some big family news: They're having another baby! "Round 2," the "Property Brothers" co-host wrote alongside a photo of their son tenderly holding Phan's baby bump. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company." He and Phan have been married since 2018 after meeting at an event during Toronto Fashion Week several years prior. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy and, in 2021, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.
Their son, Parker James, was born in 2022 via in vitro fertilization (or IVF). "We are super excited," Drew gushed to People just days after their big announcement. He also praised his wife for handling everything so well. "Linda is a rock star mom already," Drew said. "I love seeing [her] as a mom, and the idea of having a couple of kiddos running around is pretty cool." The soon-to-be dad of two then expressed his excitement for Parker's new role as a big brother.
Growing up with siblings himself — including a twin brother and his co-star on their hit show, Jonathan Scott — he thinks it'd be wonderful for Parker to have a younger sibling too. In another interview, Drew explained why his and Phan's second pregnancy is extra special this time around: As it turns out, the couple didn't expect to have another baby after facing some difficulties on their path to parenthood. Without another round of IVF, it seemed highly unlikely.
The couple struggled with fertility issues
Drew Scott and Linda Phan's second pregnancy came as a total surprise for the happy couple. While speaking with Page Six to promote "Property Brothers" alongside his brother, Jonathan Scott, Drew explained what made the moment extra special for him and his wife. "We were told we wouldn't be able to have kids without IVF, without [any] help," the HGTV star admitted. "And then all of a sudden, when you're told one thing, surprise! Something else." He and Phan have always been open about their struggles with fertility. People noted that the sweet couple endured an incredibly long journey trying to conceive using intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF before welcoming their son.
Reflecting on their tough parenthood journey on his blog, in 2022, Drew confirmed that he and Phan were eager to start their own family shortly after exchanging wedding vows. "We hadn't decided to wait this long," he confessed at the time, adding, "We'd just never taken the steps to make it come true." The beloved TV host informed Page Six that he and his wife were planning to keep the sex of their baby a surprise until she gives birth sometime in 2024. But Drew suspects that they're going to have a baby girl. "We're like, 'Yeah, you're carrying a bit different than you did the first time so gotta be a girl!'" he enthused. Regardless, they just want their child to be healthy above all else.
Drew Scott has always wanted to be a father
Drew Scott always wanted kids, even before his wife, Linda Phan, came into the picture. Needless to say, there's nothing in life that brings him more joy than the family they're creating together. "It's something I always dreamed of and now that it's here, I can't believe it's here," Drew admitted in a chat with his brother and co-star, Jonathan Scott, about fatherhood for their official website. And while it took them a while to get there, the HGTV host — who became a father at 43 — reckons it all worked out for the best in the end. These days, he feels more connected and bonded to his wife than ever before. Drew added that their earlier struggles made them stronger not only as life partners but also as parents.
Ahead of welcoming their second child together, the "Property Brothers" co-host took to Instagram, in April 2024, to once again share his excitement about their family getting bigger. Alongside a photo of himself with Phan and Parker James, Drew wrote, "Can't believe how time flies. This fam of 3 will soon be 4." Meanwhile, Phan offered a glimpse of her growing baby bump in an Instagram post that very same month, highlighting that the excited parents don't have too much longer to wait. Judging by the size of her belly, Drew's wife may already have been in her final stretch of pregnancy. "'Round n 'round we grow. Belly low. Taking it slow [...] unless it's for cake," she hilariously captioned her post.