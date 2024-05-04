Get To Know Kimora Lee Simmons' 5 Kids
Kimora Lee Simmons was just 13 years old when she started modeling. The Missouri native was signed by an agency and whisked off to Paris, where Chanel quickly latched on to her for an exclusive contract. For the next multiple years, she served as a muse for Karl Lagerfeld and walked runways for big designers like Fendi and Armani.
In 1999, Simmons launched the Baby Phat brand and used her fashion experience to create a cult and celebrity favorite clothing line, re-introducing the label in 2019 as its CEO and sole owner. Over the years, she's also starred in her own reality show, won a Tony award, and written a book, just to name a few things you might not know about Simmons and her many activities.
Away from the limelight and the boardroom, Simmons has five kids — something she considers one of her best achievements. "I am most proud of and in love with my beautiful, smart, kind, loving kids!," she declared on Instagram. Simmons has two daughters, Ming and Aoki, and three sons, Kenzo, Wolfe, and Gary. The youngest was born 15 years after the first, and their mom is dedicated to each one.
Ming is her mother's twin
The eldest child of Kimora Lee Simmons and music mogul Russell Simmons, Ming Lee was born in January 2000 and has grown up to be the mini-me version of her mother. Not only do they share the same looks, but they both have a passion for fashion. Simmons' stunning daughter Ming has been a model for Alexander Wang, Good American, and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, and has been a brand ambassador for Savage x Fenty.
Ming has also worked with Simmons on the Baby Phat brand, offering input as a creative director and modeling for the company over the years. She studied fashion business and consumer behavior at New York University and earned her degree in 2023. Ming told ET she one day hopes to have her own fashion line, but for now, she's happy to continue with Baby Phat. "I really, really love working with my mom, so I'm gonna start there," she shared.
Simmons has nothing but love for her first daughter and toasted her on her 24th birthday in 2024. "The love of my life, the one who made me a mom 1st!," she wrote on Instagram. "My beauty inside and out! My mini me number 1. My royal pain in my a$$! I hope this year brings you everything you want and deserve! Mama loves you and i'm so proud of you beyond words !!!!"
Aoki graduated from Harvard
Kimora Lee Simmons gave birth to her second child with Russell Simmons, Aoki Lee, in August 2002. At 5 years old, along with her sister Ming, she began appearing on her mom's reality show, "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane." While the cameras focused on her family, Aoki was focused on school – at age 16, she was accepted into Harvard University, and in 2023, at age 20, she received her degree in classics and government.
While the ambitious woman has talked about continuing on to law school, she's also been focusing on another career path: modeling. While studying at Harvard, Aoki was approached by an alum working at a modeling agency, who convinced the student to give it a try. She's since followed in her mother's model footsteps, walking the runways for Dolce & Gabbana, Philipp Plein, and Monse; being the face of Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2023 campaign; and working with designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, BCBG, and Tory Burch.
Upon her graduation from college, Simmons fawned over her daughter in an Instagram post. "My baby girl is a HARVARD GRADUATE!!! AND with a double major! AND one of the youngest in recent history to do so at only 20 years young! This is CRAZYY!," she wrote. "I'M SO SO SOO PROUD! AND all the while carrying a full time job modeling! But YOU DID IT!-WE DID IT! Mama loves you soooo much my brainy beauty!"
Kenzo is taller than his mom
After having two daughters, Kimora Lee Simmons gave birth to son Kenzo Lee in May 2009. His dad is actor Djimon Hounsou of "Amistad" movie fame, who Simmons was married to when their son was born. Weeks after his birth, the new boy-mom shared with OK! (via People) the meaning of her son's name, explaining, "Kenzo means third and wise [in Japanese]."
It might as well mean tall, too, as that seems to be one of Kenzo's most identifying traits. At age 13, Simmons commented in an Instagram post that her oldest male child had already hit 6 feet, and was quickly catching up to her in height. By his 14th birthday in 2023, Kenzo had grown another 4 inches and was using his height to excel at basketball.
"My baby boy is 14 ya'll! And a WHOPPING 6'4" (look at that DUNK!) and still growing!" Simmons shared in an Instagram birthday post. "I am so proud of you my young prince! You are caring, humble, kind, smart and have the BIGGEST HEART! Stay true to yourself always! Mama loves you! My lil partner in life! You're the best son, brother and friend!"
Wolfe is sweet and smart
The youngest of Kimora Lee Simmons' five children, Wolfe Lee was born in April 2015. Simmons was married to Wolfe's dad, finance guy Tim Leissner, at the time of his birth. And while Wolfe doesn't have his own social media accounts, he does regularly pop up in his mom's Instagram feed, and even has his very own hashtag, #WolfeLee.
The littlest of the clan, Wolfe seems to be something of a free spirit, and has been photographed with various fun haircolors, including pink and blonde tips added to his brunette locks. He's also been spotted playing the baby brother role on his sisters' Instagram posts, snuggling with Aoiki, or hugging it out with Ming.
When Wolfe turned nine in 2024, Simmons celebrated with a special post on Instagram, writing about his lovable nature. "You are the sweetest, smartest, funniest boy!" the CEO penned. "I'm amazed by you every single day!! Have a great day!"
Gary Lee is a football star
Kimora Lee Simmons always intended to have lots of children, and in 2007, she told OK! magazine (via People) that adoption was definitely an avenue she had been considering to increase the size of her family. In January 2020, Us Weekly magazine confirmed Simmons had indeed gone that route, adopting 10-year-old Gary into her existing brood of four kids. She gave him the official middle name of "Lee,"' to match his new siblings.
In May of that same year, the entrepreneur told Us Weekly her new son's assimilation into the family had gone rather smoothly. "He just dropped in like he was born there," she declared.
When Gary celebrated his 14th birthday in October 2023, Simmons posted a loving tribute to him on Instagram, revealing one her son's favorite pastimes in the process: football. "Gary Lee!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my football star, handsome, fly young man!" she wrote. "You're an amazing brother, friend and incredible son and we're so lucky to have you in our lives! I'm so proud of you!"