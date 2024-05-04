Get To Know Kimora Lee Simmons' 5 Kids

Kimora Lee Simmons was just 13 years old when she started modeling. The Missouri native was signed by an agency and whisked off to Paris, where Chanel quickly latched on to her for an exclusive contract. For the next multiple years, she served as a muse for Karl Lagerfeld and walked runways for big designers like Fendi and Armani.

In 1999, Simmons launched the Baby Phat brand and used her fashion experience to create a cult and celebrity favorite clothing line, re-introducing the label in 2019 as its CEO and sole owner. Over the years, she's also starred in her own reality show, won a Tony award, and written a book, just to name a few things you might not know about Simmons and her many activities.

Away from the limelight and the boardroom, Simmons has five kids — something she considers one of her best achievements. "I am most proud of and in love with my beautiful, smart, kind, loving kids!," she declared on Instagram. Simmons has two daughters, Ming and Aoki, and three sons, Kenzo, Wolfe, and Gary. The youngest was born 15 years after the first, and their mom is dedicated to each one.