Meet Kimora Lee Simmons' Stunning Daughter Ming Lee

When your mother is a superstar fashion designer and your father a record executive, there's a good chance you're familiar with the spotlight to some degree. Ming Lee Simmons, the eldest child of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, certainly is no stranger to the public eye. Ming was born on January 21, 2000, and she has four younger siblings, including sister Aoki Lee Simmons. Ming not only started modeling at a young age, but she became a reality star when she was still in grade school.

Looking back on their family's E! series "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane" in a 2023 chat with ET, Ming, Kimora, and Aoki said that they aren't exactly clamoring to get back into the reality TV world. For one thing, they are reluctant to put their personal lives back under that microscope. On top of that, social media and its connection to reality television is a totally different beast nowadays. "Having your life in the spotlight is probably a lot," Kimora noted. "I can say that 'cause I did that as youngster growing up, and you guys obviously were born into that. I think it's tough." That said, they aren't totally opposed to the idea. As Ming joked, "Not not interested."

However, if the family does decide to reboot their reality show one day, don't expect to see Ming running errands in a pair of Crocs. As she once told Galore, she wouldn't be caught dead in the foam clogs. Here's what else you need to know about Kimora Lee Simmons' eldest daughter.