Barack Obama Has Shady Take On Donald Trump's Reputation In New York
Former President Barack Obama has long been vocal in his criticism of Donald Trump. His wife, Michelle Obama, has also voiced her disdain for the outspoken former reality star. Barack made his feelings on Trump known once again during an April 2024 interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, alongside another former commander-in-chief, Bill Clinton, and current President Joe Biden. In particular, the bestselling author touched on Trump's corporate practices, predominantly in his native New York, where the controversial politician has faced several penalties related to his allegedly dodgy business dealings.
According to Barack, the current Republican presidential candidate, who has launched a 2024 re-election campaign, has a pretty sketchy reputation in the region. "I mean, he comes from New York. There's nobody in New York who does business with him or lend[s] him money. He's not considered a serious guy here," the former president pointed out in what many saw as a dig. Barack's thoughts follow the growing legal battle that Trump faces, especially in terms of his crumbling empire, which took a major hit in 2024 when he was forced to pay a hefty fine as a result of his civil fraud case in the state.
Donald Trump was banned from doing business in New York for three years
In February 2024, Donald Trump was ordered to pay a whopping $453.5 million, one of the most significant corporate fines ever recorded in the state of New York, when a judge ruled that the embattled 45th president and his Trump Organization had fabricated both Trump's personal net worth and that of his companies. This reportedly helped the Make America Great Again slogan creator secure better loan terms under fraudulent circumstances. Trump faced the possible confiscation of his properties and other valuable assets if he did not come up with the money. In April 2024, the former president paid a reduced bond of $175 million, which cleared his penalty.
However, Trump was also prohibited from doing business in the state for three years as part of the fraud case. This means he may not hold any leadership style role for a company, while his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., are also barred from running businesses in the state for two years. This is likely what Barack Obama was referring to on the "SmartLess" podcast. Trump has not fired back at the Democratic politician concerning his enterprises, though given his other legal drama, including Trump's ongoing hush money trial, the White House hopeful may be too preoccupied.