Barack Obama Has Shady Take On Donald Trump's Reputation In New York

Former President Barack Obama has long been vocal in his criticism of Donald Trump. His wife, Michelle Obama, has also voiced her disdain for the outspoken former reality star. Barack made his feelings on Trump known once again during an April 2024 interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, alongside another former commander-in-chief, Bill Clinton, and current President Joe Biden. In particular, the bestselling author touched on Trump's corporate practices, predominantly in his native New York, where the controversial politician has faced several penalties related to his allegedly dodgy business dealings.

According to Barack, the current Republican presidential candidate, who has launched a 2024 re-election campaign, has a pretty sketchy reputation in the region. "I mean, he comes from New York. There's nobody in New York who does business with him or lend[s] him money. He's not considered a serious guy here," the former president pointed out in what many saw as a dig. Barack's thoughts follow the growing legal battle that Trump faces, especially in terms of his crumbling empire, which took a major hit in 2024 when he was forced to pay a hefty fine as a result of his civil fraud case in the state.