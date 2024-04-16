The Real Reason Alina Habba Is Nowhere To Be Found During Trump's Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump is flying solo at his hush money trial, and it certainly has people talking. Melania Trump's absence from the trial has fueled rumblings about their marriage, and now, the fact that his attorney, Alina Habba, isn't present is causing further questions. Despite the fact that Habba has acted as his legal representation on numerous occasions, claims have suggested that Donald's relationship with Habba hasn't been so rosy as of late. Amidst the gossip, though, Habba has spoken out about why she wasn't by Donald's side in court this time around, and according to her, it has nothing to do with their dynamic or her performance in past cases.
On Monday, April 15, Donald appeared in court for the first day of jury selection for his criminal trial. Rather than joining him in court, Habba appeared on the podcast "The Benny Show," and she was open about why she isn't a part of this particular trial. "Obviously, you know, being a type A person, I wish I was a criminal attorney, but I'm not," Habba said, referencing how she only practices civil law. In her opinion, though, she is taking those lemons and making lemonade. Habba may not have a direct influence on the outcome of this case, "But the great news is that then, I can do this and let everybody know what is actually happening," she asserted.
Habba sticks by Trump's side from afar
Because Alina Habba doesn't practice criminal law, she was not the pick for Donald Trump's legal representation in a criminal case. She's taken on a new title in the meantime, though. When she was introduced on "The Benny Show," host Benny Johnson referred to Habba as Trump's "legal spokesperson." Trump's legal spokesperson believes that this case is entirely "fake news" and that it's her job to set the record straight. She told Johnson, "I plan, for the next six weeks, to truly just be spitting the truth and giving people facts they may not be hearing while he's in court."
Many people believe that Habba stole the spotlight at Trump's E. Jean Carroll trial for all the wrong reasons, and one could certainly assume that this is why she isn't supporting the former president from inside his latest courtroom. Yet, Habba's defense of Trump from the sidelines indicates that there isn't bad blood — at least on her end. She called Trump a "victim of political persecution" and said the trial is the "ultimate sham of a case." In Habba's place, Emil Bove, Todd Blanche, and Susan Necheles are representing Donald. Unsurprisingly, though, Trump agrees with Habba, at least regarding her opinion of this case. On Tuesday morning, he took to Truth Social and said, "The New York System of 'Justice' is being decimated by critics from all over the World," adding, "Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL!"