The Real Reason Alina Habba Is Nowhere To Be Found During Trump's Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump is flying solo at his hush money trial, and it certainly has people talking. Melania Trump's absence from the trial has fueled rumblings about their marriage, and now, the fact that his attorney, Alina Habba, isn't present is causing further questions. Despite the fact that Habba has acted as his legal representation on numerous occasions, claims have suggested that Donald's relationship with Habba hasn't been so rosy as of late. Amidst the gossip, though, Habba has spoken out about why she wasn't by Donald's side in court this time around, and according to her, it has nothing to do with their dynamic or her performance in past cases.

On Monday, April 15, Donald appeared in court for the first day of jury selection for his criminal trial. Rather than joining him in court, Habba appeared on the podcast "The Benny Show," and she was open about why she isn't a part of this particular trial. "Obviously, you know, being a type A person, I wish I was a criminal attorney, but I'm not," Habba said, referencing how she only practices civil law. In her opinion, though, she is taking those lemons and making lemonade. Habba may not have a direct influence on the outcome of this case, "But the great news is that then, I can do this and let everybody know what is actually happening," she asserted.