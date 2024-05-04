Inside HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Legal And Financial Issues

The stunningly transformed Chelsea DeBoer is most known as a reality TV star, appearing in 10 seasons of MTV's "Teen Mom 2" before going on to star in the HGTV series "Down Home Fab" with her husband Cole DeBoer. Though the South Dakota native has experienced a fair share of success, it hasn't come without its own setbacks. Starting in 2020, Chelsea was at the center of a lawsuit waged by Envy, a consulting and branding agency that signed her in 2015 and her husband in 2016.

The New York-based company originally sued the couple for $3 million in April 2020, later amending the amount to $4 million. Court documents obtained by The Sun claim that Envy was responsible for negotiating brand deals on behalf of the DeBoers in exchange for fees and royalties. They claim that "Chelsea and Cole breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Chelsea, Cole, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees."

The allegations resulted in a years-long, back-and-forth legal battle between the DeBoers and Envy Branding. As reported by The Ashley's Reality Round-Up, the legal deliberations finally came to an end in April 2024, with the DeBoers receiving some relieving news.