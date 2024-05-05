The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood was in a relationship with musician Marilyn Manson from 2006 until 2011, but it was far from a love story. Wood was just 19 years old when she and Manson, who was 38 at the time, met at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. According to Wood, Manson groomed her and abused her sexually and emotionally over the course of their relationship.

In the documentary "Phoenix Rising," Wood details the first time Manson abused her, during the filming of his 2007 "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video. Wood starred in the video, an experience that turned harrowing. "We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that," Wood recalled (via People). The actor added that the shoot was "chaos" and no one protected her. As she explained, "[I] felt disgusting and that I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do."

Wood was afraid to speak out, and the abuse continued to escalate. In her documentary, she alleged that throughout the relationship, Manson made her drink his blood, whipped her with a Nazi whip (Wood is Jewish), and had sex with her while she was unconscious, among other extremely disturbing things. "I felt my brain change," she said. "I felt it almost calcify. And the world is never the same" (via The Atlantic).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).