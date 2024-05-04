How Did HGTV's Jonathan Knight Meet His Farmhouse Fixer Costar Kristina Crestin?

Since 2021, HGTV fans have watched Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin use their construction and design knowledge to artfully preserve historic properties. Knight's been in the spotlight since he was a teen and part of the musical group New Kids on the Block. Before Knight was on HGTV, he refurbished houses while on hiatus from the band. Crestin majored in interior design in college. After working for an interior design company, she started her own business in 2009.

Like many of the network's stars, Knight and Crestin met long before they teamed up on "Farmhouse Fixer." In the early 2000s, their first interactions were as client and customer. Despite being a NKOTB fan, Crestin didn't get starstruck. "I really played it cool without saying 'New Kids was my first concert when I was 12!'" she recalled to HGTV. Their friendship took off immediately. "The first day we met, I just fell in love with her personality, her design style," Knight informed Realtor.com. Crestin was equally impressed by Knight's enthusiasm for design. The close proximity of living in the same Massachusetts town helped them strengthen their connection.

In 2016, Crestin appeared on "This Old House," and Knight sweetly praised his friend. "I got a text from him like 'Oh my God. I'm just watching this episode. I'm so proud of all the things you've done ... I'm so happy the world can see your talent,'" Crestin informed HGTV. A few years later, the friends were working on TV together.