What We Know About Prince Andrew's Strange Teddy Bear Collection

Prince Andrew has had his share of attention, not all of it positive. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip came under heavy scrutiny for his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, followed by a scandalous lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. When he tried to redeem himself with a tell-all interview with BBC's "Newsnight" program, he succeeded only in having a Netflix movie made about the disastrous results.

The movie, "Scoop," debuted on the streaming service in April 2024, revealing and explaining some of the serious issues the Duke of York has faced. The show also included one tiny, forgotten detail about his life: Prince Andrew has a teddy bear collection.

This isn't the first time the royal's teddies have been in the spotlight, but the sight of the numerous stuffed animals on the faux prince's bed in the movie brought so many questions out of hibernation. Perhaps the most pressing is whether or not he has such a collection in reality, and what the story behind it is so far. While it's hard to know the whole truth, we do know a bit about his penchant for cuddly toys.