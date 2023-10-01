Prince Andrew's Controversial Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Explained

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse.



Few royals have faced a downfall as epic as Prince Andrew. For all the scandals that have rocked the royal family, Andrew's indiscretions arguably trump them all. Seemingly overnight, the Duke of York went from a decorated war hero to a national disgrace. Dubbed the "problem prince," Andrew's downfall was catalyzed by his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious financier and sex offender who apparently had a sizable hold over the prince. Epstein spent decades abusing and trafficking girls and young women. In 2019, it appeared as though his victims would finally get justice when he was arrested and jailed, awaiting trial for his multiple crimes. Their hopes were dashed, however, when Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell.

All of this begs the question: why would an esteemed royal like Prince Andrew ever become acquainted with a man as reviled as Epstein? Some have suggested that Andrew isn't the brightest of the Windsor bunch, and was simply in awe of the billionaire's lavish lifestyle. But others paint a less forgiving portrait of the prince, one of a man so arrogant that he thought little of the consequences of the company he kept. "In the end, Andrew's fatal calling card is pomposity, arrogance, and stupidity," a royal insider told Vanity Fair. "He's very bad at taking good advice, but very good at taking bad advice."

Let's get to the heart of the relationship between these two men of disparate worlds. Here's Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, explained.