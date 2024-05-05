A Look Back At Tom Cruise's Brief Relationship With Cher

Tom Cruise's romantic history includes several high-profile lovers including Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. However, one partner that may be surprising to some is singer Cher. Despite a 16-year age gap, the two sparked a connection. The two initially met at the Malibu wedding of Sean Penn and Madonna in August 1985. They would reconnect at a White House dinner in October of that year, and an affair was sparked a while later. Though it's not exactly clear when the relationship began and ended, Cher has praised her time with the younger man.

During a 2008 chat with Oprah Winfrey, Cher opened up about the relationship, which was primarily kept out of the spotlight. "He was so wonderful, and I was so crazy about him," Cher said in the clip, which resurfaced on TikTok. According to the "Believe" star, Cruise was still a new actor who had not yet amassed his impressive $600 million net worth. This didn't seem to deter Cher's interest, though, and the two were very close until they were eventually forced to part ways due to their hectic work schedules.