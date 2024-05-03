Why The Met Gala Snub Is Especially Painful For Donald & Melania Trump's Relationship

The Met Gala is one of the most high-profile events in Hollywood. Yet, there's one former president who will definitely not be in attendance this year — or any year in the future, for that matter. Donald Trump has been banned from the Met Gala for many years. It's easy to imagine that this is upsetting for a celebrity who loves the spotlight as much as Donald. But, it may actually be upsetting for a more personal reason, too. This event is where Donald proposed to Melania Trump two decades ago.

While Donald and Melania haven't attended the Met Gala since 2012, the couple actually attended every year prior starting in 2003. The Met Gala is known for its complex themes, which change every year. The 2004 event was themed "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century." That night, at one of the biggest annual nights in fashion, Donald wore a black tuxedo, and Melania wore a black strapless gown with intricate cutouts. He popped the question at the event with a $1.5 million 5-carat diamond engagement ring, and the rest was history.

If the pair has any intention of recreating this night, however, they'll have to do it elsewhere. Met Gala chair and editor of "Vogue," Anna Wintour has made it very clear that Donald isn't welcome back.