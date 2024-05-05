Tragic Things You Never Knew About Lady Gaga's Career

Lady Gaga seemed to know she was born to be a star at a young age. When her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, presented her with the 2015 Billboard Woman of The Year award, she recalled how 1-year-old Gaga leaned on their piano for support as she started walking. Her passion for music sparked when she accidentally played a few keys. Then, the "Poker Face" hitmaker returned daily to try her little hands at the instrument.

While her parents recognized her passions and built her up, her peers tried to tear her self-esteem down. Speaking to "CBS This Morning" in 2019, Germanotta shared that her daughter's middle school peers bullied her because she didn't fit in with them. "Stefani was very unique and that wasn't always appreciated by her peers and, as a result, she went through a lot of difficult times," the mother-of-two recalled. "Humiliated, taunted, isolated. When you're a young woman, this really severely impacts you," (via USA Today). Germanotta recalled that the bullying dulled her daughter's individualistic spark.

Nonetheless, she didn't let the doubters deter her from her dreams and marched on to NYU's Tisch School to study music. In her 2009 Elle interview, Gaga shared that she took a leap of faith and dropped out in her sophomore year because she believed she could learn more about music by simply living in New York. Eventually, the gamble paid off and she forged a massively successful music career, racked up a stunning net worth, and pushed the boundaries in Hollywood. However, her triumph came with its own challenges.