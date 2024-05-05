5 Celebs Who Hit Back Against Unrealistic Postpartum Expectations

Our society puts plenty of strange, difficult, and downright unfair expectations on pregnant folks and new moms. The demand to immediately "bounce back" and chase after your pre-pregnancy body when you're postpartum has to be one of the most unreasonable of all. When you're in the spotlight, this pressure is especially intense. After giving birth, new parents are praised for looking like they were never even pregnant as quickly as possible. More and more stars are standing up against this unreasonable societal standard, and they've called out just how bizarre and wrong it can be.

Most of us know it's irrational to expect people to hit the gym and commit to crash diets the moment they become new parents. Yet, some stars have brought attention to other elements of postpartum expectations that are equally unfair, from not being able to fit into anything that designers have to offer, to being expected to invest tons of time and money into changing your appearance. It's not easy to exist in a postpartum body when your life is constantly under a microscope. Here are some of the best messages that celebs have shared about taking the pressure off by embracing your post-pregnancy body.