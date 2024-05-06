A Look Back At Shannen Doherty's Friendship With Former 90210 Costar Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry shared a lifelong friendship that began when they were both young actors on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210." The two played onscreen lovers Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay in the hit '90s teen drama and became instant fan favorites thanks to their natural onscreen chemistry. In the years since the show went off air, Doherty and Perry continued to support one another despite rumors of tension among the "90210" cast behind the scenes.

"Here's the deal. None of us are up here today without Shannen," Perry clarified of his co-star during a "90210" reunion at the 2016 Rewind Con (via CNN). "Oftentimes, Shannen's contributions to the show get forgotten or they somehow get minimized." The actor was unable to attend the conference due to her recent cancer diagnosis. He also defended her in light of Doherty getting fired from the show in 1994, asserting that his onscreen paramour was just as pivotal to the success of "90210" as the rest of the cast. Perry added that he was incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside her in the series.

Following Doherty's revelation that she had breast cancer, in 2015, Perry extended his support to his former onscreen partner in a chat with Us Weekly. Acknowledging that they hadn't been in touch for a while, Perry took the opportunity to send his best wishes to Doherty. "She's in my heart and I think about it," he shared. Likewise, the "Charmed" alum spoke of her love for her co-star following Perry's hospitalization and eventual death in 2019.