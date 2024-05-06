A Look Back At Shannen Doherty's Friendship With Former 90210 Costar Luke Perry
Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry shared a lifelong friendship that began when they were both young actors on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210." The two played onscreen lovers Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay in the hit '90s teen drama and became instant fan favorites thanks to their natural onscreen chemistry. In the years since the show went off air, Doherty and Perry continued to support one another despite rumors of tension among the "90210" cast behind the scenes.
"Here's the deal. None of us are up here today without Shannen," Perry clarified of his co-star during a "90210" reunion at the 2016 Rewind Con (via CNN). "Oftentimes, Shannen's contributions to the show get forgotten or they somehow get minimized." The actor was unable to attend the conference due to her recent cancer diagnosis. He also defended her in light of Doherty getting fired from the show in 1994, asserting that his onscreen paramour was just as pivotal to the success of "90210" as the rest of the cast. Perry added that he was incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside her in the series.
Following Doherty's revelation that she had breast cancer, in 2015, Perry extended his support to his former onscreen partner in a chat with Us Weekly. Acknowledging that they hadn't been in touch for a while, Perry took the opportunity to send his best wishes to Doherty. "She's in my heart and I think about it," he shared. Likewise, the "Charmed" alum spoke of her love for her co-star following Perry's hospitalization and eventual death in 2019.
Doherty was 'devastated' by Perry's death
Shannen Doherty was among those who were deeply concerned for Luke Perry when he was hospitalized in February 2019 after suffering a "massive" stroke, according to TMZ. Speaking at a gala for The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation in Los Angeles, Doherty admitted to ET that she was very worried for Perry and was keeping him in her prayers. "I love him and he knows I love him and I am in contact," she said. The actor also took to Instagram to offer some encouraging words for her former co-star, urging Perry to fight for his life alongside a photo of them as their characters Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay, noting, "You got this." Unfortunately, Perry never recovered. He died a few days later, at the age of just 52.
Through a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Doherty shared her devastation as she mourned the tragic loss of her colleague and friend. "I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts," she wrote in part. The "Mallrats" star also extended her condolences to Perry's family and loved ones. Amidst her grief, Doherty reflected on her lengthy friendship with Perry during an interview with People, in which she described him as a brilliant artist and a complicated but loving soul. "There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on '90210' and of course life in general," Doherty gushed, adding, "I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second."
Doherty and Perry wanted to work with each other again
Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry had big plans prior to his unexpected passing. As she informed People in 2019, "Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives." She also revealed how they had reconnected after several years, disclosing that Perry got in touch following her breast cancer announcement. Happily, it was like their connection never waned.
The last time they saw each other was in February 2019, just a short while before he passed away. The former co-stars went out for lunch together, blissfully unaware of what was about to happen. "I walked in and there he was, smiling," Doherty recalled to People. "I will never forget — and will miss — Luke looking at me with that smile of his saying [...] 'Shan.'" Months after Perry's death, it was reported that Doherty was joining the cast of the reboot "BH90210" alongside her former co-stars Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling.
Despite her initial reluctance to star on the show, Doherty did it for Perry. "When Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me," she explained during the Television Critics Association press tour in August 2019 (via People). "I felt like it was a great opportunity to honor him." Likewise, she appeared in "Riverdale" to pay tribute to him too.