Why Tom Cruise's Teeth Have Sparked So Much Debate

Tom Cruise is a movie star with the innate ability to get everybody talking. The public constantly discusses the A-lister for a whole variety of different reasons, including Cruise's seemingly nonexistent relationship with his daughter, Suri, and the "Mission Impossible" star's consistent ties to The Church of Scientology. Despite how many legitimate controversies surround the "Top Gun" actor, one somewhat frivolous feature of Cruise that continues to be a hot topic is his teeth. They were an important aspect of his character, Steve Randle, in "The Outsiders." In fact, Cruise removed a cap and flaunted his real chipped tooth for the role.

The actor later got braces relatively late in life at 40 years old, proudly displaying them on the red carpet. However, the main thing that people really fixate on about Cruise's teeth is what's been deemed his "middle tooth." If you drew a line down the center of the bankable star's face, which Life & Style magazine did to prove their point, Cruise's front right tooth is centered instead of evenly splitting the space with his front left tooth like normal. Likewise, the right front tooth also seems to be a bit bigger than the left one. Unsurprisingly, then, this has led many to speculate on what is really going on with the "Collateral" star's winning smile.