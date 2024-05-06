Amal Clooney's Controversial Met Gala History, Explained

Amal Clooney knows how to turn heads. Along with her husband, George Clooney, Amal has stepped out in glamorous, flowing gowns at movie premieres, awards shows, and she was even been among the best dressed at Prince Harry's wedding. Since 2015, Amal's also been attending the prestigious Met Gala. That year, Amal wore a vibrant red dress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, with a fitted bodice and an elaborate layered skirt.

Three years later, however, a different red ensemble created a bit of a brouhaha. At the 2018 Met Gala, Amal arrived in an outfit created by Richard Quinn. Later that evening, she swapped it for a red gown designed by Tom Ford. Originally, Amal had planned to wear the Ford dress all evening. Then, at some point, she decided to go with the Quinn design instead. According to Anna Wintour, the Gala's co-chair, Amal had a practical reason for changing outfits. "It was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening," Wintour explained to Stephen Colbert.

Unfortunately, Amal's decision apparently went against Ford's wishes, and it reportedly caused friction due to too much and too little media exposure. On one hand, the Ford dress didn't get as much press coverage because she only wore it indoors. On the other, by wearing the dress for even a brief time, it meant that the design couldn't make a splash at another event.