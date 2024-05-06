Amal Clooney's Controversial Met Gala History, Explained
Amal Clooney knows how to turn heads. Along with her husband, George Clooney, Amal has stepped out in glamorous, flowing gowns at movie premieres, awards shows, and she was even been among the best dressed at Prince Harry's wedding. Since 2015, Amal's also been attending the prestigious Met Gala. That year, Amal wore a vibrant red dress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, with a fitted bodice and an elaborate layered skirt.
Three years later, however, a different red ensemble created a bit of a brouhaha. At the 2018 Met Gala, Amal arrived in an outfit created by Richard Quinn. Later that evening, she swapped it for a red gown designed by Tom Ford. Originally, Amal had planned to wear the Ford dress all evening. Then, at some point, she decided to go with the Quinn design instead. According to Anna Wintour, the Gala's co-chair, Amal had a practical reason for changing outfits. "It was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening," Wintour explained to Stephen Colbert.
Unfortunately, Amal's decision apparently went against Ford's wishes, and it reportedly caused friction due to too much and too little media exposure. On one hand, the Ford dress didn't get as much press coverage because she only wore it indoors. On the other, by wearing the dress for even a brief time, it meant that the design couldn't make a splash at another event.
Amal Clooney wore a royally-approved designer in 2018
While Richard Quinn was a relatively new designer in 2018, he already boosted some impressive connections. In February of that year, Queen Elizabeth II watched Quinn present his collection during London Fashion Week. More than just a spectator, the monarch was attending to give Quinn the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
At the Met Gala, Amal Clooney made a breathtaking appearance and rocked her classic glam red lipstick. Quinn's stunning design included a silver bodice, sleek navy pants, and a billowing floral train. He was delighted to work with Clooney and craft a look that fit the that year's religious theme. "Her decision to wear trousers was her way of depicting female empowerment and modern religion," Quinn informed Harper's Bazaar. Even though Amal was later concerned about the durability of the foil train, Quinn reported that she supported his creative decision. "We really wanted to push it to something unexpected from past red-carpet looks without losing her strong sense of style and presence," the designer added.
While some individuals may have felt that this pants-dress hybrid was a controversial choice, the notion of design Tom Ford's consternation at Amal wearing his design for part of the evening may be overblown. "No one on at Tom Ford is irate and it's a total exaggeration," a source with connections to Ford explained to People.
Amal has a rep for stunning style rather than controversy
Amal Clooney was a co-chair of the Met Gala in 2018, and it was a big night for her. After the event, she attended multiple afterparties. Amal wore the red Tom Ford dress to the first of these festivities. Because the gown had gotten so little press, some believed she hadn't worn this outfit at the Met Gala at all. For the second afterparty, Amal wore a colorful spaghetti-strap dress that reached the mid-thigh. With an embellishment of red and blue tassels, this dress exuded flapper vibes and looked perfect for dancing.
While Amal may not have appeared at a Met Gala since 2018, the lawyer continues to display a stunning style transformation. Rather than controversy, Amal is known for consistently coveted ensembles. To add to the enduring appeal, Amal's outfits often have a vintage vibe, like the white dress and feather boa she wore in 2021 at the BFI film festival, or the glittering beaded design she wore at the 2022 Albie Awards.