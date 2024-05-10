The Real Reason You Don't Hear From Julie Andrews Anymore

Julie Andrews performed without a pause all her life. And now, the 88-year-old is taking a hard-earned, well-deserved rest. The Hollywood icon, actor, and singer extraordinaire has "pretty much retired" from her golden run at the movies, she told Forbes. The winding down of her film credits, however, is not indicative of any kind of artistic passivity in Andrews, who has turned her attentions to other outlets. Literature, for one, became a significant part of Andrews' life in the years after certain tragic circumstances drove her away from her day job as a screen and stage performer. It gave her a renewed sense of purpose: "I think I would go completely mad if I didn't have some lovely thing to work on."

After finding early success as a Broadway actor, Andrews came to Hollywood and instantly revitalized it with magic and music. She won an Oscar with her debut in "Mary Poppins," foretelling the superstardom that awaited her. As she broadened her recognition in the competitive film industry, she simultaneously turned several corners in her private life — and balancing everything wasn't always raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Despite the demands of her progressing age and the sorrows of personal losses, Andrews continued fulfilling her creative destiny as best she could, with a shift to more favorable opportunities in voice acting and children's books. Read on to learn why we don't hear from Julie Andrews anymore and what she has been up to of late.