Jennifer Lopez Puts Bare Bum On Display At 2024 Met Gala While Ben Affleck Is Red Carpet No-Show

For fashion aficionados, the first Monday in May is like the Super Bowl meets the Oscars with high-profile celebs wearing over-the-top themed fashion to the Met Gala. Sometimes the Met Gala looks are truly outrageous and sometimes they miss the mark entirely, but either way, they get talked about. This year, Jennifer Lopez may find herself in the running for best dressed with her naked look dress which showed off her figure. The sparkly bespoke dress leaves little to the imagination, with 2.5 million silver beads and crystals that took over 800 hours to hand embroider. The dress looks like butterfly wings from the front, and at the back, carefully placed beads help cover up some, though not nearly all, of Lopez's backside.

She walked the red carpet alone; her husband Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen. However, Bennifer fans don't need to worry about the couple's relationship. Affleck is busy filming in Los Angeles while Lopez co-hosts the prestigious fashion event.