Jennifer Lopez Puts Bare Bum On Display At 2024 Met Gala While Ben Affleck Is Red Carpet No-Show
For fashion aficionados, the first Monday in May is like the Super Bowl meets the Oscars with high-profile celebs wearing over-the-top themed fashion to the Met Gala. Sometimes the Met Gala looks are truly outrageous and sometimes they miss the mark entirely, but either way, they get talked about. This year, Jennifer Lopez may find herself in the running for best dressed with her naked look dress which showed off her figure. The sparkly bespoke dress leaves little to the imagination, with 2.5 million silver beads and crystals that took over 800 hours to hand embroider. The dress looks like butterfly wings from the front, and at the back, carefully placed beads help cover up some, though not nearly all, of Lopez's backside.
She walked the red carpet alone; her husband Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen. However, Bennifer fans don't need to worry about the couple's relationship. Affleck is busy filming in Los Angeles while Lopez co-hosts the prestigious fashion event.
Fans think that Jennifer Lopez's look was on theme
Jennifer Lopez is joined as a co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala by Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and, of course, Anna Wintour. This year's gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code is "The Garden of Time." Lopez's Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown was accessorized with a stunning Tiffany & Co. necklace from the brand's Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection with over 75 carats of diamonds.
While fans watching at home don't think that all the Met Gala attendees have gotten the theme right, there seems to be an outpouring of love for Lopez's outfit. "She got the 'Garden of Time' theme on lock, looking timeless," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another said, "Jennifer Lopez completely slayed & this is in her top 10 looks ever #MetGala. I love the simplicity @JLo's makeup & hair she looks so effortlessly youthful, a star." We have to agree!
Lopez is a Met Gala veteran – she's made over a dozen appearances. She's also no stranger to showing off her body; Lopez's belly button-baring Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys helped inspire the creation of Google Image search.