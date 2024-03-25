Red Carpet Dresses That Left Little To The Imagination

Rose McGowan continued the trend of risky red carpet looks with her eye-popping gown at the 1998 VMAs. McGowan, who attended the ceremony with her contentious then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson, was the talk of the town in the gothic-inspired number, consisting of sparkly black mesh that exposed her derriere and a matching thong. In the years that followed, she was mocked by the press for her choice of attire, with some sexualizing the star and likening her to an adult entertainer.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in 2020, McGowan called out critics of her get-up, noting that she was simultaneously leered at and slut-shamed for wearing the provocative gown. For the actor-turned-activist, the outfit was an act of protest. Having been sexually assaulted by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, McGowan was determined to make a statement to the industry that she believed was complicit in her abuse. "I just felt like, 'Oh, Hollywood, would you want a body just that you can use and throw away? Then I've got one for you!' ... Most of the women that are dressed like that on the red carpet, it's a calculated, sexy move to turn people on," she said. "Mine was like, 'I'm gonna f*** with your brain' ... And nobody had done it."

