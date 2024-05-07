Who Is Mona Patel? Meet The 2024 Met Gala Mystery Woman Captivating Fans

From musicians to models and actors to activists, all kinds of celebrities attend the annual Met Gala. Some are more well-known, like this year's co-chairs: Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez (who bared some skin at the event), and Chris Hemsworth. Others are walking the red carpet who the public may not recognize before the event, but if they show up in stunning outfits, they'll be getting some new fans.

That seems to be the case with Mona Patel, who made her Met Gala debut wearing Iris Van Herpen couture. Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has put together an impressive range of red-carpet looks, created Patel's look. Her dress was definitely on theme — this year's dress code was "The Garden of Time" — with its butterfly corset top, long sculptural train, and butterflies on her arms that actually open and shut their wings. She caught the attention of viewers on social media trying to find out who she was. Here's what we know about her.

Patel is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and she's perhaps best known in the fashion world for being the founder of Couture for Cause, which, according to its website, "collaborates and engages the fashion community to raise funds and awareness for organizations that advocate for girls around the world." Some of the couture pieces that get auctioned off in support of a variety of causes are from Patel's own private collection. Along with Couture for Cause, she's founded several successful businesses, including a couple of healthcare companies.