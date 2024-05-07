Who Is Mona Patel? Meet The 2024 Met Gala Mystery Woman Captivating Fans
From musicians to models and actors to activists, all kinds of celebrities attend the annual Met Gala. Some are more well-known, like this year's co-chairs: Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez (who bared some skin at the event), and Chris Hemsworth. Others are walking the red carpet who the public may not recognize before the event, but if they show up in stunning outfits, they'll be getting some new fans.
That seems to be the case with Mona Patel, who made her Met Gala debut wearing Iris Van Herpen couture. Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has put together an impressive range of red-carpet looks, created Patel's look. Her dress was definitely on theme — this year's dress code was "The Garden of Time" — with its butterfly corset top, long sculptural train, and butterflies on her arms that actually open and shut their wings. She caught the attention of viewers on social media trying to find out who she was. Here's what we know about her.
Patel is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and she's perhaps best known in the fashion world for being the founder of Couture for Cause, which, according to its website, "collaborates and engages the fashion community to raise funds and awareness for organizations that advocate for girls around the world." Some of the couture pieces that get auctioned off in support of a variety of causes are from Patel's own private collection. Along with Couture for Cause, she's founded several successful businesses, including a couple of healthcare companies.
Mona Patel dreamt of bringing together her loves of fashion and philanthropy
Mona Patel was born and raised in India and moved to the U.S. in 2003. Growing up, charity work was important to her family, which inspired her continued passion for it as an adult. She also has a long-time love of fashion. "I greatly appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity associated with [haute couture] creations," Patel told Spirit & Flesh Magazine. "Using my passion for fashion and integrating that with some philanthropic work was something I had dreamed of literally before I started my nonprofit organization Couture For Cause."
Patel gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her Met Gala dress on Instagram, and many commenters have raved about her dress. One wrote, "thank you for saving the met gala with your look," and another said, "girl you ate and left no CRUMBS".
Patel may have manifested her 2024 Met Gala appearance with an Instagram post from 2020, in which she wrote, "It's the first monday in May ..... let's just pretend I was attending fashion's most coveted night!!! Don't have MET Gala memories to share yet." She certainly has them now.