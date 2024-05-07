The Stunning Transformation Of Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan

There's a lot people don't know about Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan. She had roles in some major motion pictures, including playing the late wife of Keanu Reeves' titular assassin in the "John Wick" film franchise. She also starred in television, most notably as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS drama "Blue Bloods," playing the character since the show's debut in 2010 until the end of its 14-season run in 2024.

Having celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in 2021, Moynahan has insisted that she's refusing to buy into Hollywood's obsession with youth. "I feel like I look really good at 50. So I don't get caught up in the age game, or the weight game or any other game that society or people might put on you when you turn a certain age," Moynahan explained in an interview with Glamour. "I'm feeling really great. I think I look really great. It's just a number."

The journey that brought Moynahan to her 50s has been a fascinating one, full of twists, turns, and no shortage of personal drama — most notably involving Moynahan's three-year relationship with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.