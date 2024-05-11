Did Tom Cruise Try To Date Jennifer Garner? Inside The Rumors

Tom Cruise's relationship with Katie Holmes was one of the most popular and talked-about celebrity romances of the aughts and early 2010s. It all fell apart in 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce. However, there have been rumors that Cruise was interested in another brunette actor before linking up with Holmes. In "Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography," author Andrew Morton claims that he tried to woo none other than Jennifer Garner.

After Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise's Y2K romance came to an end in 2004, and following Garner's divorce from Scott Foley, Morton alleges that rumors began to swirl about Garner and Cruise. Supposedly, the A-lister watched her in "Alias" and fell for Garner instantly. "Legend has it that he left messages on her voicemail asking 'if she knew what freedom was,' sentiments so trite that Garner apparently read them to her girlfriends," Morton wrote.

Morton also reported another wild story that circulated: Cruise sent Garner a live tiger in a cage once he found out that she loved them. Talk about going wild for love! However, Morton noted that Garner's representatives denied that this happened. The author recounted more about Garner in "Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography" too, even revealing that she was among a handful of actors considered by The Church of Scientology to be Cruise's wife.