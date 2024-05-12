The Tragic, True Story Of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

This article contains mentions of depression and suicide.

When Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA 2019, she was the epitome of success — she was gorgeous, had obtained a law and business degree simultaneously, and worked as a lawyer who often took on pro bono cases. She also started working as a reporter for Extra in 2019 and ran a blog titled White Collar Glam, which focused on all things fashion.

Even though Kryst's life looked perfect from the outside, her mental health was anything but. Like so many celebs who have anxiety and experience depression, she was hiding it well. Kryst was hoarding accolades faster than most of her peers and in a piece she wrote for Allure, she questioned whether her achievements were even worth it. "Too often, I noticed that the only people impressed by an accomplishment were those who wanted it for themselves. Meanwhile, I was rewarded with a lonely craving for the next award," she wrote. "Some would see this hunger and label it 'competitiveness;' others might call it the unquenchable thirst of insecurity." She also hinted that she was still left feeling empty no matter how many accomplishments she added to her resume.

In her farewell message to her mother, Kryst wrote that she experienced a "crushing weight of persistent sadness, hopelessness, and loneliness," regardless of what she accomplished (via People). In the end, this led to her tragic death which still haunts her loved ones and fans today.