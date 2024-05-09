Prince Harry Pays King Charles' Too-Busy Schedule No Mind As He Reunites With Diana's Siblings

In a move many are calling a bit of payback, King Charles dealt two hurtful blows to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his latest visit to the U.K. Though this would have been a great opportunity for the ailing king to meet with his younger son, Charles opted not to adjust his "full programme" to accommodate even a quick cup of tea. He also turned over the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps — the regiment in which Harry served — to William, Prince of Wales. It was widely believed Harry would have received the honor if he were still a working royal. Yet despite his dad's apparent snubs, the prince showed no sign of distress as he went ahead with his own agenda — and even met with some very special guests.

Harry was in town to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded veterans. The organization, which he founded, is particularly close to his heart due to his own military service. The prince attended the St. Paul's Cathedral ceremony on his own, but the Daily Mail and other sources report he was joined at the church by Charles, Earl Spencer, and Lady Jane Fellowes, two of the late Princess Diana's siblings. (Her other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, was absent.) Witnesses saw Harry hugging his aunt and uncle and talking to them at length. One can imagine it was a relief for the prince to have familiar faces around him after the palace no-shows.