Prince Harry Pays King Charles' Too-Busy Schedule No Mind As He Reunites With Diana's Siblings
In a move many are calling a bit of payback, King Charles dealt two hurtful blows to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his latest visit to the U.K. Though this would have been a great opportunity for the ailing king to meet with his younger son, Charles opted not to adjust his "full programme" to accommodate even a quick cup of tea. He also turned over the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps — the regiment in which Harry served — to William, Prince of Wales. It was widely believed Harry would have received the honor if he were still a working royal. Yet despite his dad's apparent snubs, the prince showed no sign of distress as he went ahead with his own agenda — and even met with some very special guests.
Harry was in town to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded veterans. The organization, which he founded, is particularly close to his heart due to his own military service. The prince attended the St. Paul's Cathedral ceremony on his own, but the Daily Mail and other sources report he was joined at the church by Charles, Earl Spencer, and Lady Jane Fellowes, two of the late Princess Diana's siblings. (Her other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, was absent.) Witnesses saw Harry hugging his aunt and uncle and talking to them at length. One can imagine it was a relief for the prince to have familiar faces around him after the palace no-shows.
Prince Harry has always been close with his mother's family
Princess Diana's family has maintained a close relationship with both Prince William and Prince Harry, keeping their promise to help guide the bereaved brothers after the princess's untimely death. Charles, Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, attended the weddings of both his nephews and was reportedly an "honorary godfather" to them. There was, however, a bit of tension between the three, per People, when William reportedly asked his uncle to step in and persuade Harry not to commit to Meghan Markle too quickly. (Harry was less than happy about that.)
Harry has maintained even closer ties with Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's older sister. (She's seen here in the green-and-white print dress.) Fellowes was asked to give a reading in her sister's honor at Harry and Meghan's wedding, and was reportedly one of the first people the couple invited to see their newborn son. Although the royal family didn't give public shoutouts to Prince Archie on his fifth birthday, owing to Harry's status as a nonworking royal, it's a pretty safe bet the young prince got a nice greeting from his Great-Aunt Jane.
The relations between the Spencers and King Charles are almost as chilly as the one between the king and Harry. In a stunning break with tradition, Charles left his ex-brother-in-law off the guest list to his 2023 coronation . Going to the Invictus Games event might have been the family's nose-thumbing response to the monarch's snub of both Earl and Harry.