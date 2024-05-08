Why You Won't See Royal Birthday Shoutouts To Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet Anytime Soon

Buckingham Palace has certainly been unhappy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the past few years. So, when there was no public acknowledgment of their son Prince Archie's birthday from the rest of the royal family, it was easy for fans to assume that this was yet another snub toward Harry. Interestingly, though, the silence Archie received from the royals on his birthday is more a matter of royal protocol. And, as a result, Princess Lilibet shouldn't be expecting a birthday shoutout from her family this year, either.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the newly minted King Charles III changed the royal rules for social media. The new rule states that internet posts will only honor working members of the royal family. While this protocol makes sense for the royal family to follow, like many things, it gets a bit more complicated concerning Harry and Meghan. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now famously stepped down from their roles as working royals. As a result, Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, won't receive any public "happy birthday" messages from the palace. While this is all according to the rules, it certainly worsens the divide between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.