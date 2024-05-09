Is Farmhouse Fixer Coming To An End? HGTV's Jonathan Knight Has Fans Speculating

Not everyone can make the leap from boy band heartthrob to HGTV star, but Jonathan Knight did just that. The New Kids on the Block singer's show "Farmhouse Fixer" first aired on HGTV in 2021. In the show, Knight works with the designer Kristina Crestin to renovate farmhouses.

The third season of the show started airing in April 2024, but an Instagram post from May 2024 had fans worried about the show's future. According to Heavy, the photo of Knight and audio engineer Sean Slaughter initially included "Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series" at the start of the caption, before Knight went on to thank Slaughter for his work on the show.

Fans were unsure what Knight meant in his caption and became worried that the show wouldn't return for future seasons. "Just Season 3 or ever??" one fan commented. Another said, "Just for the season, right?!" Another said, "What!!?? No more show??????" The truth of "Farmhouse Fixer" is that a fourth season hasn't been confirmed as of writing, but it also seems the show hasn't been canceled based on a change Knight made to his post.