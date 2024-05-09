Is Farmhouse Fixer Coming To An End? HGTV's Jonathan Knight Has Fans Speculating
Not everyone can make the leap from boy band heartthrob to HGTV star, but Jonathan Knight did just that. The New Kids on the Block singer's show "Farmhouse Fixer" first aired on HGTV in 2021. In the show, Knight works with the designer Kristina Crestin to renovate farmhouses.
The third season of the show started airing in April 2024, but an Instagram post from May 2024 had fans worried about the show's future. According to Heavy, the photo of Knight and audio engineer Sean Slaughter initially included "Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series" at the start of the caption, before Knight went on to thank Slaughter for his work on the show.
Fans were unsure what Knight meant in his caption and became worried that the show wouldn't return for future seasons. "Just Season 3 or ever??" one fan commented. Another said, "Just for the season, right?!" Another said, "What!!?? No more show??????" The truth of "Farmhouse Fixer" is that a fourth season hasn't been confirmed as of writing, but it also seems the show hasn't been canceled based on a change Knight made to his post.
Two members of NKOTB will be in a 'Farmhouse Fixer' summer spinoff
After the confusion, Jonathan Knight edited the first line of his Instagram post's caption to instead say, "Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series before heading out on tour!" He's still an active member of New Kids on the Block, and the band's The Magic Summer tour is slated to begin June 2024, after their "Still Kids" album release on May 17, 2024. Many other commenters on Jonathan's post shared their excitement about the upcoming tour, and some also raved about how much they enjoy "Farmhouse Fixer." One said, "My FAV home reno show and my fav 'fixer' and fellow farmhouse lover! I love every season and every reno!"
Despite uncertainty about a future season of "Farmhouse Fixer," fans can look forward to the "Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp" spinoff releasing summer 2024 — also featuring fellow NKOTB member and Jonathan's brother Jordan Knight. Reportedly, their parents and sisters will be involved too, along with Jonathan's husband Harley Rodriguez. The show will chronicle renovating old cabins into a resort.
"It's been a stressful, stressful year of trying to get that done," Jonathan told Country Living. "But it's amazing, and I can't wait for people to see the final product." For more, check out how Knight met the "Farmhouse Fixer" designer Kristina Crestin.