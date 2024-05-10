3 Hints From Justin And Hailey That Baby Bieber Was On The Way

Justin and Hailey Bieber have captivated pop culture enthusiasts with their epic love story for years. After a brief breakup, the two stars took their relationship to the next level when they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Since that fateful day, the Biebers' connection has continued to evolve, with Hailey proudly sharing her favorite thing about being married to Justin and the "Sorry" hitmaker returning the favor on numerous occasions. In 2023, Hailey revealed her desire to expand their family, admitting to The Sunday Times that she cries about the possibility all the time. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared," the model shared. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

While Hailey initially expressed her reservations about having a baby in the public eye, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child on May 9, 2024, in a heartwarming Instagram post. In an additional report from ET, a source close to the Biebers confirmed that Hailey was six months pregnant. "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," the insider added. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world." With Hailey already in her second trimester, here are some of the biggest hints she was pregnant that you may have missed along the way.