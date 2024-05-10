3 Hints From Justin And Hailey That Baby Bieber Was On The Way
Justin and Hailey Bieber have captivated pop culture enthusiasts with their epic love story for years. After a brief breakup, the two stars took their relationship to the next level when they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Since that fateful day, the Biebers' connection has continued to evolve, with Hailey proudly sharing her favorite thing about being married to Justin and the "Sorry" hitmaker returning the favor on numerous occasions. In 2023, Hailey revealed her desire to expand their family, admitting to The Sunday Times that she cries about the possibility all the time. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared," the model shared. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
While Hailey initially expressed her reservations about having a baby in the public eye, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child on May 9, 2024, in a heartwarming Instagram post. In an additional report from ET, a source close to the Biebers confirmed that Hailey was six months pregnant. "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," the insider added. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world." With Hailey already in her second trimester, here are some of the biggest hints she was pregnant that you may have missed along the way.
Hailey covered her up her belly with chic baggy style at Coachella
One of the biggest hints that Hailey Bieber was secretly expecting came via her fashion choices at Coachella 2024. In the past, the supermodel attended the festival in bold outfits that ranged from form-fitting dresses to midriff-exposing bras and boyfriend jean combos. However, this time around, Hailey opted for some more noticeably low-key ensembles, sporting various oversized items throughout the event. "The category is: Comfort," she teased in an April 13 Instagram Story alongside a full-body selfie of her baggy outfit, which was topped off with a huge leather coat (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
While the Rhode Beauty founder avoided the baby comments by also sharing a photo of her weed-encrusted phone case, suddenly adopting oversized styling is usually seen as a clear indicator of a celebrity hiding their growing bump. In 2023, months before welcoming her son Halo, Halle Bailey made headlines for her rare public appearances in baggy shirts and loose dresses. Likewise, Hailey's close friend Kylie Jenner followed a similar trend when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi. In February 2024, stylist Ellis Ranson offered some insight into how celebrities conceal their pregnancies with fashion while speaking to Metro. "You want to cover the area but in a way that people don't suspect," she explained. "Keeping up with current trends can be worthwhile as people are going to appreciate fashion rather than look at the body."
Hailey's absence from the Met Gala was very telling
Hailey Bieber's absence from the 2024 Met Gala was another big sign that the supermodel had a bun in the oven. Since 2015, Hailey has showcased several stunning looks at the gala, having walked the coveted museum steps seven times, missing the event just twice before, in 2020 and 2023. In the days leading up to the 2024 gala, reports suggested that the beauty mogul would not attend because of her husband's ongoing personal issues. "Justin [Bieber] has been facing some difficulties lately," a source divulged to ET, adding, "Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it's upsetting for her to see him struggle."
However, the headlines didn't deter fans from expecting Hailey to be in attendance regardless, with some even theorizing that she would use the star-studded event to reveal her pregnancy, as one fan posited on X. Elsewhere, a user on the HaileyBieberSnark subreddit, on Reddit, wrote: "I just have a feeling she is going to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala." While Hailey's no-show seemed to confirm that she skipped the gala to be with Justin, we can now assume that her absence was actually because they're expecting and didn't want to give the game away.
Hailey's new skincare routine is related to a common pregnancy side effect
Surprisingly, Hailey Bieber's updated skincare routine also hinted that she was pregnant. In March 2024, the in-demand supermodel uploaded a TikTok detailing her struggles with perioral dermatitis, a red rash that circles the mouth and causes inflamed bumps that are often itchy and uncomfortable. "This is something that I have had since I was 19 or 20, and I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well," she disclosed in the video. While Hailey acknowledged struggling with perioral dermatitis for years, the creams she listed as part of her treatment plan were a dead giveaway that the Rhode Beauty founder was expecting.
"I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which helps with the inflammation," Hailey confirmed. "In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist." According to the National Library of Medicine, over 40% of pregnant people deal with varying levels of acne. This is primarily due to the body making more reproductive hormones called androgens–progesterone, especially in the first two trimesters, which in turn generates more oil on the skin. To combat these breakouts, doctors often recommend azelaic acid cream and Clindamycin to treat the skin condition, both of which are safe to use during pregnancy.