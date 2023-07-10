What Hailey Bieber Loves Most About Being Married To Justin

When it comes to celebrity couples, there aren't many that have received the level of scrutiny that Hailey and Justin Bieber got after tying the knot. Looking inside Justin Bieber's relationship with Hailey Bieber is something a lot of people try to do. While it's normal for fans to speculate and become very invested in the love lives of celebrities they admire, it can evolve into something quite toxic when they start threatening their significant other on social media.

Hailey is no stranger to online hate and much of it stems from the circumstances surrounding her marriage to Justin. The model and beauty mogul was only 21 years old when she got married in 2018, which is really young, even by Hailey's own estimation. On top of that, her engagement seemingly came only months after Justin got out of his on-again off-again relationship with Selena Gomez, which caused fans to question if there was some overlap between them.

However, marriage seems to really suit them. Hailey took over Vogue Australia's March 2023 cover, with Justin interviewing his wife for the first time. When asked what she loved most about marriage, Hailey gushed about her beautiful friendship with Justin and the closeness she feels because of it, even adding that "there's nobody [she] would rather spend more time with or do anything with." Given how close she is to supermodel Kendall Jenner, this is saying a lot.