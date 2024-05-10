Meghan Markle's Low-Back Dress In Nigeria Has Tongues Wagging

After they began their tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began trending on X formerly known as Twitter via the #HarryandMeghaninNigeria hashtag. As photos began to show up online, many fans were struck by Meghan Markle's stunning ensemble. "That's how I imagine a true modern princess looks like," said one X user. "Meghan['s] dress [is] so lovely the back is slaying," said another, which was echoed in the comments, "SLAY QUEEN!!"

Just like the woman wearing it, though, this dress seemed to polarize the public. While many folks on the internet gave this dress the seal of approval, others thought, as one commenter put it, "It's a bit risqué for a formal visit imo." According to one tweet, "The controversy surrounding Meghan Markle's choice of attire during her visit to Nigeria stems from cultural differences and perceptions of modesty." The user went on to explain that due to its low back, many people "felt the dress was inappropriate for the cultural and religious context of the country."

Despite very mixed feelings about her fashion statement, many fans noted that Meghan's appearance at the visit gave off positive vibes, regardless of her attire. "She's glowing. It's so lovely to see," one X user wrote. Another said, "She really does look so happy and free." Now, that's one fashion choice that we can all get behind.