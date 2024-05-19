The Actress And Singer You Didn't Know Was Related To Hallmark's Lyndsy Fonseca

Actress Lyndsy Fonseca has had great success in her career, beginning with landing the part of Colleen Carlton on "The Young and the Restless" in 2001, and playing her until the character died in 2009. She has appeared in many TV shows and films, and would find a niche at Hallmark, acting in several movies including "Where Are You, Christmas?" However, fans of her work may not know that her younger sister is also in the business — she's the talented actor and singer/songwriter Hannah Leigh, who explained in a 2020 Voyage LA interview that Fonseca's job at "Y&R" prompted the family to move to Southern California.

The "Kickin' It" star described growing up with her older sister as fun because they sang and danced often. Bitten by the acting bug, Leigh started working at age four. "I learned quickly how to navigate a professional, adult world and my work ethic and creativity grew strong from it," she said. "I worked steadily growing up, mostly in television, all while balancing a full ballet schedule, singing lessons, school and acting classes."

According to the sisters' website, Leigh began taking college courses when she was only 12 years old. During that time, she took a hiatus from acting where she fell in love with songwriting. "I pulled inspiration from the sounds of my childhood: Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Sixpence None the Richer, etc.," she explained to Canvas Rebel. "After exploring my own voice, my music eventually landed into the indie-pop/rock sphere that it is today!"