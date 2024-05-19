Inside The Rumored Drama Between Anne Hathaway And Jessica Biel

The equally stunning Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel are two seriously talented women who both found incredible success and fame in Hollywood. Hathaway shot to stardom for her role as Mia Thermopolis in 2001's "The Princess Diaries" and is now a certified A-lister with plenty of credits and accolades to her name, including an Oscar. For her part, Biel has amassed an impressive resume since she rose to fame for playing Mary Camden in "7th Heaven," similarly earning widespread recognition and industry acclaim along the way. In 2010, the actors even shared the screen in the star-studded rom-com "Valentine's Day" alongside the likes of Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts. Despite their respective careers and (seemingly) good working relationship, the duo supposedly once had serious beef with one another after Biel aired out her grievances over losing a couple of dream roles to Hathaway.

Appearing on the cover of Elle magazine in 2011, the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star revealed that she had auditioned for Hathaway's role as Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's box-office mega-hit "The Dark Knight Rises." Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Biel was a top contender for the role alongside Keira Knightley and Kate Mara — which, if anything, only made the loss even more painful. "I was gutted," she admitted to Elle (via Page Six). "I mean, to work with Christopher Nolan in that kind of a role..." Additionally, Biel went in for Hathaway's Academy Award-winning role as Fantine in "Les Misérables," but wound up losing out again.