All The Dark Allegations Ex-Staff Assistant Tara Reade Made Against Joe Biden

In 2019, Tara Reade accused President Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior. Speaking to The Union, Reade shared that her paths crossed with the then-Delaware senator in 1993 when she was a 20-something employed in his Senate office. She claimed that Biden touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions, and recalled a particularly alarming alleged exchange, "He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck," she continued. "I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that."

At one point in Reade's employment, she was asked to be a server at an event. However, she turned down the opportunity after learning that Biden had only offered it to her because of her body. It's worth noting that the President never told her about his supposed ulterior motives, and she heard of them through his staff. In a 2020 New York Times interview, Reade claimed that she wrote a complaint to the Senate to shed light on Biden's inappropriate behavior and mentioned them to his executive assistant, Marianne Baker, and two aides, Dennis Toner and Ted Kaufman.

Reade alleged that her decision to speak up severely damaged her career because her job responsibilities were stripped to the bare minimum. Ultimately, Kaufman asked her to seek other employment. However, no U.S. political office would have her, so her political career ended then and there. When she spoke to The Union, she admitted that the experience made her feel like a disposable object.