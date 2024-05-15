Christina Hall's Collab With Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Is So Awkward We Can't Look Away

The relationship between Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Hall and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has long been a source of speculation, but the trio has now made it abundantly clear that they're one big, happy family. Except, they did so in what was arguably the most awkward way possible. Hall and the El Moussas jointly shared a video on Instagram on May 14 2024 that we can't take our eyes off, especially as it featured Tarek's wife and his ex dressed the same and jokingly getting their names confused. "Hi, I'm Christina," former "Selling Sunset" star Heather began in the clip, to which Hall responded, "I'm Heather!" After the two pretended to have accidentally forgotten their own names, the "Christina on the Coast" star quipped, "Must be all that bleach!" while both women twisted their long, blonde locks.

The camera then zoomed out to show Tarek sitting in front of them as he acknowledged, "Well, I guess it is confusing" (clearly, the man has a type). The clip is no doubt pretty darn awkward all round, but fans were still understandably full of praise for the trio for putting their differences aside for the sake of their children (Hall and Tarek share a son and a daughter). "I'm so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! Great sense of humor from everyone!" one Instagram user commented in response to the clip, while another wrote, "Love your sense of humor [...] well played you three!"