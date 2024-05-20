Whatever Happened To Asia From Dance Moms? Here's What She's Doing Now

Asia Monet Ray wasn't one of the original "Dance Moms" cast members, but she made a big impact during her Season 3 stint. She was also seen in a couple episodes in Season 4, which aired in 2014. Since her "Dance Moms" departure, the California native has been busy experimenting with creative endeavors outside of dance. Most notably, she's been an active social media influencer, boasting more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Ray joined Lifetime when she competed on Season 1 of "Abby Lee's Ultimate Dance Competition" at the age of 6. While she placed third in the series, which aired in 2012, she went on to join the Abby Lee Dance Company and competed with series alums like the stunningly transformed Mackenzie Ziegler. According to Ray, who appeared on the "What They Don't Tell You with Jordyn Jones" podcast in 2021, the choice to leave "Dance Moms" was "just an executive decision of, you know, 'I think it's, like, my time is up." She explained: "I want to do other things and I can't. I don't want to compete anymore as a dancer.'"

Ray doesn't fall into the group of "Dance Moms" stars who want nothing to do with Abby Lee Miller, as she maintains that her experience on the show was overall positive. Afterwards, she went on to star in her own reality show called "Raising Asia," which ran for a single season in 2014. During her podcast appearance, Ray explained that she was the one who wanted to discontinue the series. "I had enough," she said.