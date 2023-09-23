Former Dance Moms Stars Who Want Nothing To Do With Abby Lee Miller Today

2011 was a stellar time in the world of reality television. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries got married on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," HGTV introduced us to the iconic "Property Brothers," and we met several young Pittsburgh dancers training at the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) on the premiere episode of the undeniably bingeable "Dance Moms."

For eight seasons, fans watched as choreography was taught, dance competitions were won, and moms bickered relentlessly over their daughters' time in the spotlight. Their dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, proved to be a compelling antagonist, often critiquing, berating, and even bullying her students and their mothers. Many of the original cast members of "Dance Moms" moved on to bigger and better things — perhaps none more so than Maddie Ziegler — but there were more than a few who exited both the ALDC and the show on a sour note.

Like countless reality series, "Dance Moms" wasn't always entirely authentic, and many cast members have spoken out about how the producers escalated certain scenarios for the drama. However, it's Miller who has consistently received the worst rap from parents and ex-students alike, with one of them even attempting to sue the dance coach for the trauma she caused. From name calling to physical abuse and racist remarks, here are the reasons why so many former "Dance Moms" stars want nothing to do with Abby Lee Miller today.