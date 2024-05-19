The Big Differences In King Charles And Prince Edward's Childhoods

One of the most glaring differences between the childhood experiences of King Charles III and Prince Edward is the significant age gap between them. In the sixteen years between King Charles III's birth and the birth of his baby brother, Prince Edward, the UK experienced major events — from the change of power between four prime ministers to the shifting status of the monarchy on an uncertain global stage.

Born at Buckingham Palace in November 1948, King Charles III was already making waves as the first Windsor of the next generation as well as the first of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's four children. When Queen Elizabeth II had Prince Edward in March 1964, she and Prince Philip had gained sixteen years of experience as parents. With three older siblings to look up to and measure himself against, Prince Edward found himself in the opposite end of the spectrum than King Charles III, and was able to follow the footsteps of those who went before him. Unlike his youngest brother, King Charles III had to wait two years until Princess Anne's birth in August 1950 for a sibling to play with and relate to. And though he surely gained playmates in siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, King Charles III also surely gained an additional weight on his shoulders as the oldest sibling. Prince Edward, however, could look up to his siblings — and continues to do so.