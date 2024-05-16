Rare Video Of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She Will Outshine Her Parents' Talent (& Not As An Actor)

The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to talent in the Jolie-Pitt clan. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who turns 18 in May 2024, is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, two Academy Award winners. But while acting may be the family business, Jolie-Pitt has proven she can outshine her parents without picking up a script.

Back in 2022, she caught the public's eye with a dance routine for Doja Cat's "Vegas," posted to social media by the choreographer. In that video, she was one of three dancers whipping around the floor of Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. In May 2024, though, she did a solo routine to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo. Her performance at Movement Lifestyle Studio in Los Angeles was captured and posted to Instagram.

And what we saw (other than another Jolie-Pitt hair change, her buzz cut having grown an inch) was a woman with a whole lot of talent. Her moves were slick — twisty, bendy, and on beat. The routine was high energy, and despite her baggy clothes, you could see her movements were calculated but fluid. Her mom and dad may excel in front of a movie camera when it comes to acting, but Shiloh, who lives a pretty low-key life, doesn't even have to say a word to captivate an audience.