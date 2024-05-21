Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Messiest Moments

Tom Brady's life was never the same after 2006. In the NFL star player's 2021 Wall Street Journal profile, Brady recalled how a friend urged him to get in touch with a beautiful woman named Gisele Bündchen. The pro-athlete took his buddy up on the offer and tried to ring his future wife, but she didn't take the call. Nonetheless, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wasn't deterred and left Bündchen a voice message, and eventually, the two agreed to meet up. While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2009, the supermodel shared that she counted down the minutes until she could see Brady again after their first date because she had such a great time talking to him.

The power couple went on to get engaged that same year, and Bündchen detailed the sweet proposal story in her 2018 Vogue interview. She recalled that the football star first caused her to rush to her apartment by claiming that it had flooded. However, once she got there, the supermodel spotted Brady down on one knee amongst rose petals and candles. Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in February 2009, and went on to welcome their son Benjamin later in the year, followed by daughter Vivian in 2012. For years, their rom-com-like romance led us all to believe that they were a match made in heaven.

However, we only saw all the signs their marriage wouldn't last after the couple's 2022 divorce. Following their split, many speculated that the celebrity couple's relationship may have crumbled because Brady couldn't let go of the true love of his life.