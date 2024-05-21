Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Messiest Moments
Tom Brady's life was never the same after 2006. In the NFL star player's 2021 Wall Street Journal profile, Brady recalled how a friend urged him to get in touch with a beautiful woman named Gisele Bündchen. The pro-athlete took his buddy up on the offer and tried to ring his future wife, but she didn't take the call. Nonetheless, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wasn't deterred and left Bündchen a voice message, and eventually, the two agreed to meet up. While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2009, the supermodel shared that she counted down the minutes until she could see Brady again after their first date because she had such a great time talking to him.
The power couple went on to get engaged that same year, and Bündchen detailed the sweet proposal story in her 2018 Vogue interview. She recalled that the football star first caused her to rush to her apartment by claiming that it had flooded. However, once she got there, the supermodel spotted Brady down on one knee amongst rose petals and candles. Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in February 2009, and went on to welcome their son Benjamin later in the year, followed by daughter Vivian in 2012. For years, their rom-com-like romance led us all to believe that they were a match made in heaven.
However, we only saw all the signs their marriage wouldn't last after the couple's 2022 divorce. Following their split, many speculated that the celebrity couple's relationship may have crumbled because Brady couldn't let go of the true love of his life.
Football reportedly drove a wedge between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
In February 2022, Tom Brady announced that he was retiring from football after playing in the NFL for a whopping 22 seasons. However, Brady went back on his decision a mere month later, and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, reportedly wasn't too pleased about it. Later in the year, a source divulged to People that the power couple's marriage was on shaky ground because the Brazilian supermodel believed her husband had made the right call by retiring and was understandably annoyed when he went back on the decision. Bündchen was noticeably absent from the stands when the iconic quarterback played his first game after returning. Nonetheless, she showed her support through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the former Victoria's Secret Angel admitted that she had reservations about the comeback when she spoke to Elle in September 2022.
"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she explained. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]." Brady also had a similar story to share when he appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020. The NFL star acknowledged that his wife felt he wasn't putting enough effort into their marriage and family life and instead was dedicating his entire life to his career. The NFL icon confessed that they had to go through couples counseling to iron out their marital problems.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly weren't on the same page about their split
In September 2022, Page Six reported that Gisele Bündchen had flown to Costa Rica after a massive fight with Tom Brady surrounding his decision to get back into the NFL. A few days later, Page Six confirmed that the model was back in Florida. However, she didn't seem interested in meeting up with her then-husband as Bündchen supposedly avoided visiting their Tampa home and stayed in Miami instead. Despite the alarming signs, Brady reportedly hadn't given up on their marriage at the time. As a source informed Page Six, "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile." They continued, "Gisele has told him she's leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down." However, his hope seemingly diminished just a month later as he followed in Bündchen's footsteps and got a divorce lawyer.
Shortly after, a source disclosed to People that the Brazilian beauty believed their relationship was beyond saving, asserting, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on." After their divorce was finalized in October 2022, an insider told People that Brady never wanted to split up and was determined to give their marriage a fighting shot. They claimed that the NFL star was open to the idea of working on himself in therapy and even revisiting couples counseling. The source stressed that Brady desperately wanted to keep their relationship alive because he didn't want the couple's kids to bear the brunt of a divorce.
2015 was a messy year for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage
In May 2015, the NFL suspended Tom Brady for four games after an investigation found that he had insider knowledge of New England Patriots employees underinflating footballs to give them an unfair advantage during games. The controversy not only negatively affected his career but also Brady's marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source notified E! News that the high-pressure situation had drastically altered Brady's personality, elaborating, "Tom was very difficult to be around and withdrawn." They added, "Gisele was supportive, but she also was frustrated with his stress level and anger. She felt like he was taking things out on her and not being fair." Back then, several outlets speculated that the power couple was headed for divorce. The rumors seemed more plausible when Bündchen and Brady didn't spend their birthdays together. Unfortunately, Deflategate wasn't the only controversy their relationship endured in 2015 either.
In August, Page Six shared a shocking snap of Christine Ouzounian wearing Brady's Super Bowl Championship rings on a private jet. Ouzounian was widely rumored to have been the nanny with whom Ben Affleck cheated on Jennifer Garner. The E! News insider declared that the former Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't too happy about the photo and voiced her dislike to her husband in no uncertain terms. The source further noted that Bündchen wasn't all talk this time around as she made Brady aware of her strong feelings by jet-setting off to Brazil, snubbing his birthday party, and sitting out a handful of Patriots games too for good measure.
Tom Brady's roast disappointed his ex-wife
Tom Brady's April 2024 Netflix roast featured several jabs at his relationship with Gisele Bündchen. When Kevin Hart took the stage, he joked about how the seven-time Super Bowl champion had happily sacrificed his married life for a few more shots at the title. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Nikki Glaser poked fun at how his SB ring collection now included the addition of his ex-wife's wedding ring. A source later attested to People that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family." They continued, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted." In response, a source clarified to the Daily Mail that Brady wasn't losing any sleep over the supermodel's negative reaction.
"It just seems to Tom that Gisele will get angry with him for anything and everything and there is nothing he can do to change that," the insider reasoned. They further emphasized that the NFL legend worked hard to maintain the peace with his former wife for the sake of their kids but had to draw a line to protect his best interests. Ultimately, the confidant suggested that Bündchen was actively seeking reasons to dislike her ex. However, when Brady spoke on the "Pivot" podcast in May, the football star explained that he had no issues taking personal critique from the roasters, but couldn't bear the thought of their words upsetting his kids.
Gisele Bündchen considered breaking up with Tom Brady early in their relationship
In February 2007, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced that she was three months pregnant with his baby. Brady and Moynahan's 3-year-relationship had only ended a few months prior, in December 2006. At the time, the then-New England Patriots star player was two months into his romance with Gisele Bündchen. During a 2015 appearance on CBS' "This Morning," the supermodel professed that she considered ending their relationship. Likewise, in her 2009 Vanity Fair interview, Bündchen described the situation as a rude awakening that snapped them out of their fairytale. However, she eventually started brainstorming with Brady to find the silver lining in their circumstances and developed a more optimistic outlook as a result.
These unusual hurdles ultimately strengthened their relationship, with the A-lister arguing, "I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn't have known what I was made of." She continued, "I wouldn't have seen the integrity in him — the way he was a good person through all the times." Similarly, in Bündchen's 2018 People interview, she thanked Moynahan for giving birth to John "Jack" Edward Thomas, whom she loves with all her heart and considers to be "[her] bonus child." The former Victoria's Secret Angel further noted that caring for the little one in his early years increased her desire to have a child with Brady down the line.