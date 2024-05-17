Psychologist Tells Us Melania's Concerns Could Create Personal Conflict As Barron Heads To College

Former First Lady Melania Trump is likely having mixed feelings about her only child, Barron Trump, entering a new chapter in his life shortly. The youngest Trump kid is reportedly all set to graduate high school on May 17, 2024. A few days before the big milestone, his father, Former President Donald Trump, confirmed to Newsweek that Barron was heading off to college after getting his diploma. The controversial politician doesn't seem too emotional about the idea of his son growing up and moving out, possibly because the two have always appeared to share a rather distant relationship. On the other hand, Melania has a close bond with her son, so she's probably dealing with tons of conflicting emotions at the moment.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC-based neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend The Mind, exclusively informed The List that the former first lady's feelings about Barron's graduation are similar to most caring moms. "When a son graduates high school, a mother typically experiences many emotions, often a mix of pride, joy, relief, nostalgia, and sometimes even sadness or anxiety," she explained. The expert elaborated that, although Melania is over the moon that her son put in all the hard work to graduate with flying colors, she's understandably sad that college will reduce her role in Barron's life and take him away from her. Melania may even shed a tear or two thinking about how her little boy has grown up before her eyes. And to top it all off, she's likely overcome with completely natural fears about how he's going to fare out in the world all by himself.