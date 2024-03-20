Psychologist Tells Us Melania Trump Faces Loneliness After Barron Turns 18

As the son of a president, Barron Trump's childhood was certainly still unique. "Barron is an only child and has been in the public eye from day one," Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told The List. She explained, "Melania is understandably protective of him, especially given the political storm that has followed their family in the last several years."

A source told People, "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron," adding, "Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years." According to the source, Melania frequently opts for being with Barron, rather than engaging in political events, saying "Melania dislikes a petting zoo." The source added, "She goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye. When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out." And, this may explain why the former first lady hasn't been joining Donald Trump on the campaign trail much this time around.

According to Dr. Hafeez, the way Donald fits into this dynamic may make things more difficult for Melania. "To make matters more complex, it doesn't appear that Trump does much of the parenting, and even if he does, he is publicly too busy to be a present father, leaving Melania to fret on her own," she explained.