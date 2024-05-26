Julie Andrews Made Her Feelings About Donald Trump Crystal Clear (But Kept It Classy)

Whether you know her as Maria in "The Sound of Music," Queen Clarisse in "The Princess Diaries" films, or the voice of Lady Whistledown in the "Bridgerton" series, Julie Andrews has played iconic women throughout her career. She's an icon herself, and she once referenced another character she played while giving her two cents on Donald Trump with a subtle, yet classy, dig.

At a 2019 appearance at the Southbank Centre music hall in London, Andrews was asked if her character Mary Poppins (from the Disney movie of the same name) would have affected the man Trump became if she had been his nanny. She said, "Oh, Mary Poppins would have shaped him up. God knows, if only we had the chance to try" (via Independent).

The fictional Poppins was known for turning misbehaving children into respectable, well-behaved individuals — with some magic along the way (although the film included a few things only adults will notice). If the mystical nanny had been there to influence the transformation of Trump, things would likely be very different in America's political sphere. However, Andrews wasn't always so critical of Trump.